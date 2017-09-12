McDonald's Denies Staff Has a Secret Way to Shortchange You Fries

An AskReddit thread posed the question "What did your job want you to hide from customers?" That piqued the interest of an anonymous McDonald's employee who said their staff was taught to shortchange customers on fries.
Reddit user ExperiMENTALbunny says they were taught a technique of pinching the bottom of the fry carton to make it appear full. "I worked at McDonald’s and they taught me how to pinch the fry carton just right while putting the fries into them so that it looked full, but actually wasn’t," the user wrote, adding they were only called out on it by a customer once.
The story was corroborater by Reddit user Psychoopiates, who claims to be an ex-McDonald's employee. "I fucking hated that practice and basically refused to do it," they wrote. "Never got fired, but managed to have a few customers ask me when my shifts were the next week so they could have me filling their fries."
It takes serious dedication to time your visit to when the customer-friendly employee is working in order to maximize your french fry intake. Serious dedication.
McDonald's, not a Reddit username but the actual business, denies the allegation. Terri Hickey, a spokesperson, told the Huffington Post, "The notion of a secret trick is absolutely false. There are strict procedures in place to ensure that fry boxes and bags are appropriately filled so our customers can enjoy our World Famous Fries to the fullest."
It's possible these are anecdotes taken from franchisees gone rogue, or maybe the allegations are truly false. Either way, you'll know what to keep your eyes out for if you're worried your bag is missing three or four fries. Also, consider finding out who the Psychoopiates is at your local drive thru. They're on your side.
