McDonald's Is Giving Out $1 Crispy Chicken Sandwiches This Week

Camp McDonald's is still going. Yet, somehow, you aren't covered in mosquito bites, you haven't made s'mores, and you haven't had an awkward first kiss. I'm not sure who the counselors are, but they really aren't doing their job.

What the camp lacks in bonfires and the body odor of bunkmates, it makes up for in enticing deals. Five days each week through the Camp McDonald's run, the ubiquitous fast food chain is serving up discounted food. The offer on July 23 will land you a $1 Crispy Chicken Sandwich when you buy another.

Redeeming the offer is pretty straightforward. You'll find each day's deal in the McDonald's mobile app. For the July 23 offer, buy a Crispy Chicken Sandwich then grab a second one for a dollar.

There's no deal on July 24. But Camp McDonald's comes back on Monday for its final week. On July 25, you can grab a free Iced Coffee with any purchase of at least a dollar made through the app. The deals will continue through July 30, and Camp McDonald's wraps up the following day with a live performance from Kid Cudi in the app. It's not quite a live show, but if you're throwing on some music in the headphones anyhow, you could do worse.