Get Half a Dozen McDonald's Chicken McNuggets for $1
The restaurant is celebrating your McNuggets personality with a $1 deal.
McDonald's wants to celebrate exactly what makes you, you, whether your idea of the perfect fast food experience is dipping your McNuggets in six different sauces or slapping the little crispy chicken nuggets right on a sandwich.
Because there's no wrong way to enjoy Chicken McNuggets (including dipping them in your McFlurry), McDonald's has created an in-app McNuggets Personality Quiz to see where you fall on the spectrum between Creative Type, Sauce Superfan, Shape Connoisseur, and Sharer.
Now let's break down the personalities, shall we?
- The Creative Type: You're practically the inventor of McNugget hacks and customized your sandwich with nuggs before it was even a thing.
- Sauce Superfan: We're not saying you prioritize dipping sauce over the McNuggets themselves, but we're not not saying it either. They make the experience.
- Shape Connoisseur: According to you, there is a superior McNugget shape.
- The Sharer: You're all about sharing, even if that means snagging a few extra orders so no one has to go without.
Then, on April 27 and April 27 alone, you'll have the chance to test out your technique with six-piece McNuggets for just $1 when you order through that same McDonald's app.
Want more free food?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, deals on food for kids, food delivery, and alcohol delivery deals you'll find. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.
Additionally, we've put together a list of places offering free food to healthcare workers and first responders during the COVID-19 outbreak.