Finally, McDonald's Is Replacing the Dollar Menu

Citizens of Earth, rejoice: You'll soon get McDonald's for fast-food prices again. It's like time-travel but better because we get to keep fidget spinners.
On Tuesday, the mega-chain announced the return of its long-mourned-for Dollar Menu, with items priced at $1, $2, and $3. The new menu will be here as soon as early 2018, according to Business Insider.
Granted, this won't be the Dollar Menu of yore; it'll be revamped for our brave new world. Details are scarce on what it will include, but you can be sure cheeseburgers, fries, and other simple menu items will be involved.
McDonald's killed the Dollar Menu back in 2014, and value-minded folks have tended to shy away ever since. This announcement is seen as an attempt to bring those prodigal fast-food consumers back into the fold. Franchise owners expressed frustration over maintaining profits under the OG Dollar Menu, but according to Bloomberg almost 100% of franchise owners have signed up to participate in the new program.
This decision comes two years after McDonald's unveiled all-day breakfast, which was seen as an effective move to lure customers back to the fast-food giant.
So let's pray for all-day $1 McGriddles.
