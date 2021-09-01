Just a Cow in the Backseat at a McDonald's Drive-Thru, Nothing to See Here
Customers spotted the farm animal and posted video on social media.
You see some unusual things at the McDonald's drive-thru, especially late at night. Sometimes you catch someone walking through, or picking up a meal behind the wheel of an unexpected vehicle. A cow in the backseat of a car, though? You definitely don't see that every day.
Jessica Nelson was grabbing a bite to eat at a McDonald's dive-thru in Mosinee, Wisconsin, when she spotted a Buick with a bovine passenger in the backseat. She told the Associated Press she was taken aback by the sight, noting that she believed her eyes must be playing tricks on her initially.
"I thought it was fake at first. Who puts a cow in a Buick?" Nelson said, per the report. As if that's not strange enough, Nelson told the Green Bay Press-Gazette no one else seemed as shocked by the cow cruising in the backseat as she was. That, or they didn't notice.
She took a video of the strange encounter and shared it on Facebook with the caption: "A WHOLE FREAKING COW!!! Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin." Unsurprisingly, the clip went viral. A cow in a car isn't something too many people are accustomed to seeing—even in America's Dairyland. Nelson's video was seen 52,000 times, including at least once by the driver of the car containing the cow.
She told the AP he reached out to her after the fact to provide some much-needed context and some shocking new details. For one, the cow she spotted riding in the car wasn't alone—it was actually one of several the driver purchased at auction before hitting up the Golden Arches. Brokering livestock deals really works up an appetite, apparently.