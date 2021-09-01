Just a Cow in the Backseat at a McDonald's Drive-Thru, Nothing to See Here

You see some unusual things at the McDonald's drive-thru, especially late at night. Sometimes you catch someone walking through, or picking up a meal behind the wheel of an unexpected vehicle. A cow in the backseat of a car, though? You definitely don't see that every day.

Jessica Nelson was grabbing a bite to eat at a McDonald's dive-thru in Mosinee, Wisconsin, when she spotted a Buick with a bovine passenger in the backseat. She told the Associated Press she was taken aback by the sight, noting that she believed her eyes must be playing tricks on her initially.

"I thought it was fake at first. Who puts a cow in a Buick?" Nelson said, per the report. As if that's not strange enough, Nelson told the Green Bay Press-Gazette no one else seemed as shocked by the cow cruising in the backseat as she was. That, or they didn't notice.