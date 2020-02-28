McDonald’s Is Serving Free Egg McMuffins for National Egg McMuffin Day

With "food holidays" ranging from National Taco Day to -- of all things -- National National Plum Pudding Day, are we just screaming into the void and declaring these dates as an excuse to eat at this point? Well, it looks like McDonald's is following this formula and "officially" establishing March 2 as National Egg McMuffin Day. To be clear, I take no issue with this -- especially when free food is involved.
Would would have been just another exhausting Monday is now a celebration of eggs, meat, and cheese on an English muffin, complete with free Egg McMuffins for all. In honor of the inaugural National Egg McMuffin Day (and to give you a reason to actually care about it), McDonald's is handing out a free Egg McMuffin to every customer. All you have to do is download the McDonald's mobile app and redeem the offer between 6-10:30am on March 2, according to a spokesperson for the chain.
In case you've somehow never tried a McMuffin, this is a great opportunity to taste the freshly cracked egg, slice of American cheese, Canadian bacon, and butter loaded up onto a toasted English muffin. It's a classic breakfast menu item that's been around since 1971, when McDonald's franchise owner Herb Peterson attempted to make an eggs benedict.
Though not quite as luxurious as the brunch staple, an Egg McMuffin is a portable icon in its own right and deserves the recognition it's finally receiving. Happy National Egg McMuffin Day, y'all.
