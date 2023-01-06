How to Get the McDonald's McBaguette from 'Emily in Paris'
The fast food joint launched an entire meal inspired by the Netflix series.
If you didn't spend your lazy days between Christmas and New Year's binge-watching Emily in Paris, I can't relate. There's something so charming about how utterly unrealistic the series is—and the costume choices are like a train wreck you can't look away from.
In between Emily's questionable fashion choices and even more questionable romantic choices, we're introduced to the McDonald's McBaguette. And it's not some fictional item in a popular Netflix series. It's a real thing. For a limited time, Mickey D's is serving up an Emily in Paris-inspired meal that gets you french fries, two macarons, a medium-sized drink, and the McBaguette, Netflix confirmed. One major catch: It's available exclusively in France.
Now the McBaguette isn't actually a byproduct of the show. It first made its debut at French locations in 2012 and has periodically popped up on menus since. The baguette is piled with two burger patties, two slices of Emmental cheese, lettuce, and French mustard.
Maybe considering the show's US popularity, Emily and Co. can inspire the McBaguette's American debut?