How to Get the McDonald's McBaguette from 'Emily in Paris'

If you didn't spend your lazy days between Christmas and New Year's binge-watching Emily in Paris, I can't relate. There's something so charming about how utterly unrealistic the series is—and the costume choices are like a train wreck you can't look away from.

In between Emily's questionable fashion choices and even more questionable romantic choices, we're introduced to the McDonald's McBaguette. And it's not some fictional item in a popular Netflix series. It's a real thing. For a limited time, Mickey D's is serving up an Emily in Paris-inspired meal that gets you french fries, two macarons, a medium-sized drink, and the McBaguette, Netflix confirmed. One major catch: It's available exclusively in France.