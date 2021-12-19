Grab a Free Apple Pie at McDonald's Today
It's a good day to treat yourself to a free Apple Pie.
What's more American than apple pie, you might ask, in a scenario I just made up. Maybe eating an apple pie from McDonald's on a go-kart in a Yankees hat while trying to catch an XL shirt from a t-shirt cannon. That's a lot of things to do at once. It'd take quite a bit of talent to pull it off.
On December 20, you can settle for a slice of that dream. McDonald's is offering a free Apple Pie for reasons that are loosely tied to Mariah Carey. The Golden Arches is running 12 straight days of deals—supposedly favorites of the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer—and there's Apple Pie in it for you today.
All you have to do is to spend at least $1 through the McDonald's app, and you're going to land yourself an Apple Pie. Easy. That's the gist of the deal each day. Spend $1, get something for free.
If an Apple Pie is a little light for you, tomorrow, December 21, will bring you the chance for a free Mariah Carey x McDonald's t-shirt to wear while you eat a free Sausage McMuffin with Egg.
