Grab a Free Apple Pie at McDonald's Today

What's more American than apple pie, you might ask, in a scenario I just made up. Maybe eating an apple pie from McDonald's on a go-kart in a Yankees hat while trying to catch an XL shirt from a t-shirt cannon. That's a lot of things to do at once. It'd take quite a bit of talent to pull it off.

On December 20, you can settle for a slice of that dream. McDonald's is offering a free Apple Pie for reasons that are loosely tied to Mariah Carey. The Golden Arches is running 12 straight days of deals—supposedly favorites of the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" singer—and there's Apple Pie in it for you today.

All you have to do is to spend at least $1 through the McDonald's app, and you're going to land yourself an Apple Pie. Easy. That's the gist of the deal each day. Spend $1, get something for free.

If an Apple Pie is a little light for you, tomorrow, December 21, will bring you the chance for a free Mariah Carey x McDonald's t-shirt to wear while you eat a free Sausage McMuffin with Egg.