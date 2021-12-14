McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Bakery Items & Mariah Carey Hats Today

No, that weird headline isn't wrong. Hats. Day 3 in the flurry of Mariah Carey-based McDonald's deals arrives on December 15 with both food and some merch.

The behemoth fast food chain has teamed with Carey to run 12 consecutive days of deals leading up to Christmas Eve. On each day, you can grab something for free when you spend at least $1 in the McDonald's app. The first couple of days landed Ronald McDonald lovers a Big Mac and a McChicken sandwich on the house. On December 15, you can grab a free bakery item when you spend at least a dollar in the app.

The bonus on December 15 is that it's the first of two days where McDonald's will also be giving away Mariah-themed merch. You need to hop in the app early if you want that bakery item and a beanie with Mariah's signature on it. You have to be "one of the first approximately 10,000 people" to claim the meal and merch through the app, according to the chain's announcement.

You can wear your beanie to lunch the following day, because on December 16, you can grab a six-piece order of Chicken McNuggets when you make that $1 purchase.