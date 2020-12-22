You Can Get a Free Bakery Item at McDonald's on Wednesday

December continues to be a great month for free food. Look, we're not complaining or anything, but it just keeps coming. The latest enticing deal comes from McDonald's: free bakery items on Wednesday.

As part of it's ongoing series of holiday-themed food giveaways, the fast food mega chain is serving up your choice of a free blueberry muffin, cinnamon roll, or apple fritter. To get the deal, all you have to do is place an order for at least $1 worth of food or drink in the McDonald's mobile app on December 23, according to a press release from the company. Yes, there's a minimum order amount you have to meet, but at least it's a low one. Add a coffee and you'll probably be all set.

This particular holiday offer is dedicated to Frank Costanza of Seinfeld fame. That's fitting because December 23 is Festivus, the secular holiday that was popularized largely thanks to a 1997 episode of the sitcom. McDonald's previous holiday deals honored other beloved holiday characters, such as The Grinch, Rudolph, and even Gizmo from Gremlins. The final offer of the series is designed for Santa: free soft-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies on December 24 (no $1 minimum order required).

You don't need a Festivus pole to partake in the free bakery item celebration, but you'll probably need a craving for sweets.