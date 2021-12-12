McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Today
It's the first day of the Mcdonald's Mariah Carey promotion that passes out free Big Macs.
You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
The graph would look the same if you charted the number of Carey-related deals at McDonald's. There were none. Now there are lots. December 13 is the first of 12 straight days of deals at McDonald's, each of them a Carey favorite, the promo asserts.
The first day is a Big Mac. Make a purchase of at least $1 in the McDonald's app, and you'll land a free Big Mac. For the price of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on iTunes, you can get a full lunch today. If you hate Big Macs, just wait a bit. There's a different promo every day through Christmas Eve. On December 14, for example, it'll be a McChicken.
