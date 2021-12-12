McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Today

You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."

The graph would look the same if you charted the number of Carey-related deals at McDonald's. There were none. Now there are lots. December 13 is the first of 12 straight days of deals at McDonald's, each of them a Carey favorite, the promo asserts.

The first day is a Big Mac. Make a purchase of at least $1 in the McDonald's app, and you'll land a free Big Mac. For the price of "All I Want for Christmas Is You" on iTunes, you can get a full lunch today. If you hate Big Macs, just wait a bit. There's a different promo every day through Christmas Eve. On December 14, for example, it'll be a McChicken.