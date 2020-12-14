News McDonald’s Is Serving Up Free Big Macs on Tuesday Say hello to your new lunch plans.

When it seems like the sun sets in the mid-afternoon, it’s noticeably harder to get through the day—let alone cook dinner later. Thankfully, December is bursting with free food offers and other deals from major restaurant chains that’ll help you get through. That latest is the second in a series of holiday-themed giveaways from McDonald’s: free Big Macs. The McNuggets slinger is serving up a popular menu item for free every day through December 24, highlighting a beloved holiday character from pop culture with each deal. Tuesday’s free Big Mac offer honors the Abominable Snow Monster, which is fitting considering how snow may be on a lot of people’s minds as a big storm approaches the Northeast. To get your hands on the freebie, all you have to do is place an order of $1 or more via the McDonald’s mobile app on December 15, according to a spokesperson for the chain.

That means you can get a free Big Mac just by ordering something off the Dollar Menu or the fountain drink you were going to order with your food anyway. The $1 minimum order requirement won’t be much of an obstacle. The Big Mac offer will only last a day, but there are several additional holiday character-themed offers you can plan to take advantage of this week, including one for free Egg McMuffins for the Grinch on December 16, a free McDouble deal dedicated to Die Hard’s John McClaine on December 17, and one for free fries dedicated to Rudolph and December 18. All come with the same $1 minimum order bar to clear, but perhaps as a special treat, the final deal of the series—free Chocolate Chip Cookies on Christmas Eve—doesn’t. Of course, free food isn’t going to help with your lack of sunlight these days, but it may be helpful when dinner time rolls around and it feels like it’s 11 pm.

