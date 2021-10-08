McDonald's Is Thanking Educators with Free Breakfast Meals
Teachers, administrators, and other school staff can get a breakfast sandwich, hash browns, and a drink.
Throughout the pandemic, McDonald's gave away upwards of 10 million free Meals to first responders and healthcare professionals as a thank you for their service. Now, the fast food giant is turning its gratitude towards educators.
From October 11 through October 15, Mickey D's is showing its appreciation to teachers, administrators, and other school staff nationwide with free breakfast. With proof of a valid work ID, you can snag a classic Happy Meal box filled with a breakfast sandwich of your choice—Egg McMuffin; Bacon, Egg, and Cheese Biscuit; or a Sausage Biscuit—hash browns, and a beverage. Choose from a medium hot or iced McCafé or medium soft drink.
"Together with our Owner/Operators, we're proud to serve the people who make our communities a better place, and this is an important time to say thank you to some of our everyday heroes," McDonald's President Joe Erlinger said in a press release. "We were honored to give away 12 million free Thank You Meals to first responders and healthcare workers last year and now, with educators going above and beyond, we're excited to recognize them in a way only McDonald's can."
To really drive that gratitude home, McDonald's is also encouraging all of us non-teachers to get involved and honor a special educator in our life—be it your kid's favorite teacher or someone that's impacted you personally. Just share on Twitter, TikTok, or Instagram, along with the hashtag #ThankYouMeal, and McDonald's will surprise a few with free breakfast for their school.
"As a former teacher, this Thank You Meal means the world to me, and I know it will touch my customers and my employees," McDonald's owner/operator Stefanie Cabrera Bentancourt said in the release. "Educators are the backbone of our communities. They’ve done so much for us, and it’s an honor to join my fellow Owner/Operators across the country to celebrate them.
