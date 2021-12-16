McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Cheeseburgers Today

It is day five in an almost two-week run of deals at McDonald's. It's like an advent calendar of discounts in an app that is tethered to Mariah Carey because everything around the holidays is eligible for the seven degrees of Mariah Carey game.

Each day for 12 straight days, McDonald's and Carey have picked a menu item that you can grab for free when you spend at least $1 in the mobile app. (That is setting aside the two days when you can also grab Carey merch.) Some of the days have featured Chicken McNuggets, a Big Mac, and bakery items. On December 17, the item du jour is a Cheeseburger.

To grab the free Cheeseburger, you just have to pop into the McDonald's app and spend at least $1. Then, you are set. If you're taking advantage of the deal run on the regular, make plans for breakfast following your encounter with a classic Cheeseburger. Hotcakes are the free bonus to your $1 purchase on December 18.