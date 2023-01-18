McDonald's Is Giving Out Free 6-Piece McNuggets Today Only

It is often said that nothing in life is truly free, but the common expression thankfully does not apply to a one-day-only promotion McDonald's announced Wednesday.

The chain known for its iconic Golden Arches is giving away free six-piece orders of their Chicken McNuggets today only, in celebration of the popular item being on the restaurant’s menu for 40 years, CNBC reports.

There is no purchase necessary to redeem the deal, though you will need to download the McDonald’s app and create an account (for free) in order to get your hands on some free chicken today. Once you have downloaded the app and signed in, you will need to select the "FREE 6pc Chicken McNuggets, no purchase necessary" promotion from the app’s landing page and proceed to checkout. The deal can be redeemed just once per customer.

The chain has leaned heavily on deals like these to draw new users to its app, with a great deal of success. According to QSR Magazine, last year 40 million people (more than the entire population of entire nations like Poland, Morocco, or Canada, for context) downloaded the McDonald’s app, by far the most downloads of any food and drink app.