McDonald's Is Handing Out Free McNuggets Today

The "camp" in Camp McDonald's is about as descriptive as the "ham" in hamburger.

This camp will not teach you any skills. There are no bunks, canoes, or mosquitos. Nonetheless, Camp McDonald's has started. What it does have, however, is a pile of merch drops, in-app live musical performances, and food deals. Some of the deals are more appealing than others. One that will entice many fast food lovers lands on July 12 when you can snag a free six-piece order of Chicken McNuggets.

You can get those free nugs by popping into the McDonald's app and spending at least $1. Spend a buck, and you'll get that freebie.

That's far from the end of the deals in July, though. Later this week, you'll find free McFlurries and Double Cheeseburgers, among other deals with a similar structure. Check out the deals calendar to get a look at all the live music and discounts you can get at the faux camp for hungry adults.