McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McNuggets for the Next 2 Days

McDonald’s series of December specials tirelessly marches forward like the parade of Walking Dead spinoffs.

Following that alluring BOGO deal on Crispy Chicken Sandwiches earlier in the week, the Golden Arches will offer a free six-piece order of Chicken McNuggets when you spend at least $1. That deal will be available on December 15 and 16.

There isn’t anything else to the deal. You have to order through the chain’s mobile app, but that’s the only catch.

If you are a rewards member, you can get a little extra perk, however. The chain is giving away a few of its fabled McGold Cards. Those get the holder free McDonald’s for life. (Which it defines as two meals per week for 50 years.) Every time you make a purchase in the app through December 25, you get an entry to win that card. If you happen to be a lucky winner, you’ll get one for yourself and three more to hand out to friends or family because you’re so full of the holiday spirit. Also, nuggets. But also the holiday spirit.