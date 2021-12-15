You Can Grab Free Chicken McNuggets at McDonald's Today

Another day, another Mariah Carey-inspired deal from McDonald's. The golden arches are running 12 straight days of deals (and merch) picked by the singer. It's a weird hook for the fast food chain, but it is a promotion that can land you lunch on the cheap.

On the fourth day of Carey-mas, McDonald's offers to you: a six-piece order of Chicken McNuggets. All you have to do is place an order of at least $1 through the McDonald's mobile app. Then, boom, free nugs. That's the story each day of the promotion. Spend $1 in the app, and you get something for free.

If you're looking for the swag that was on offer yesterday, December 15, you're out of luck. There are only two days where Carey gear is going to be included with the deals. Your next chance at clothing will be on December 21, when you can get a t-shirt that features Carey eating a cheeseburger with extra pickles. Maybe that will look even more appealing after the offer tomorrow, December 17, when you can get a free cheeseburger. Extra pickles not included.