McDonald's Will Give You 20 Free Chicken McNuggets All Weekend

The Super Bowl spread—food, not the betting line—is just as important, probably more important, than the commercials or the Puppy Bowl. It might even be more important than the game unless you're from Cincinnati or Los Angeles. (Or if you're from St. Louis and actively cheering against those turncoats.)

If you're looking to impress friends with the range of your spread on a budget, McDonald's has a deal that will bulk up the table. Make any purchase of at least $15 through McDelivery with DoorDash, and you'll get a free 20-piece order of Chicken McNuggets. You have to use McDelivery, but delivery is nice when you can't rip yourself away from the Super Bowl or the Olympics.

Though, if you can't be forced to give a damn about the Super Bowl, you're able to redeem the offer from February 10-13. The timing is in your hands. However, when placing your order, you have to add the code "KICKOFF" to get that pile of chicken pieces.

If you use up that deal before Sunday's game, there are a ton of other deals available out there, including from favorite fast food spots like Wendy's and Burger King or even spots like Applebee's. You definitely don't have to sweat your way through the preparation of that Super Bowl spread if you don't want to.