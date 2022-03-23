Get a Free Chicken Sandwich & More with March Madness Deals at McDonald's

Everyone celebrates March Madness in their own fashion. Some travel to games. Others gamble on their bracket. Others celebrate by not knowing that it's happening at all. We all have our own system.

McDonald's has a system, too, it turns out. That system involves offering a series of deals that land you free and discounted food for the next couple of weeks. There are offers that can get you McNuggets for less than a dollar or a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich depending on what date you're hitting the drive-thru.

Here's what you can get:

March 24: Get a Baked Apple Pie and a McFlurry for 30 cents when you order through the McDonald's app.

March 24-27: Drop $20 through McDelivery or DoorDash and you'll get a free Sausage McMuffin with Egg and syrup. Use the code "MCMUFFIN."

March 24-27: A $20 McDelivery or DoorDash order with the code "BASKETBALL" gets you a free Crispy Chicken Sandwich and Sweet 'N Sour Sauce.

March 27: Get a McChicken and Spicy Buffalo Sauce for 80 cents through the McDonald's app.

April 2: A four-piece order of Chicken McNuggets and honey will run you just 40 cents through the McDonald's app.

April 4: A Big Mac and Creamy Ranch Sauce costs just $2 through the chain's app.

You probably noticed there are a lot of sauces involved. It's all part of a promotion that uses dunking as a tether to March Madness. You don't have to get ranch dressing with your Big Mac. Or, if you get it, you do not have to eat it. You can just eat the Big Mac. It's your food now. That promotional language doesn't rule your life.