Everyone Gets Free Chocolate Chip Cookies at McDonald's on Christmas Eve

You may not have put free food on your wishlist this year, but you can certainly get some if you head to local McDonald's on Christmas Eve. The Big Mac maker is handing out free packs of Chocolate Chip Cookies for one day only on Thursday.

In honor of the king of cookies himself, Santa Claus, McDonald's is gifting everyone with free two- or three-packs of its soft-baked Chocolate Chip Cookies on December 24, the fast food giant said in a recent press release. To get the deal, all you have to do is place an order via the McDonald's mobile app before the day's up. The only stipulation: milk is not included. You'll have to order some or bring your own.

Unlike McDonald's previous holiday-themed food deals over the last couple of weeks, there's no minimum order requirement. The only other fine print is that you can only redeem the deal once and it's only available at "participating locations." Most McDonald's will be offering the free cookies, but you likely won't know for sure until you go to place your order in the app. If you're able to apply the deal to your order, you're golden. Just remember to follow your local restaurant's safety procedures and, as always, be kind to the workers who help you.

Giving out free cookies is a fitting way to celebrate the big man in red this Christmas. It's the culmination of a long series of giveaways that honored other beloved holiday characters, including Buddy the Elf, Rudolph, The Grinch, Frosty the Snowman, and others.

If you feel inclined to leave one of your free cookies out for Santa, don't. The man's already getting plenty. These cookies are for you.