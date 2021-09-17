McDonald's Is Hosting Free COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in California

California officials are once again getting creative in their efforts to get people vaccinated. This time, the California Department of Public Health and McDonald's franchisees have formed a partnership. As part of that, pop-up clinics will be set up at various McDonald's restaurants in the state, starting with Orange County, California.

Beginning September 17, vaccines and free Mickey D's menu items will be available to McDonald's employees, their family members, and members of the public, according to Food Beast. For the most part, the clinics have walk-up availability, though some will allow customers to book appointments ahead of time. Attendees will have a choice between the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at all the clinics.

Here's when you can find vaccine clinics at Orange County, California McDonald's:

September 17 from 1 pm to 4 pm (Buena Park)

September 18 from 9 am to 12 pm (Fullerton - Imperial Hwy)

September 27 from 1 pm to 4 pm (Fullerton - Brookhurst)

September 28 from 9 am to 12 pm (Brea)

September 29 from 9 am to 12 pm (La Habra)

These are the McDonald's locations offering vaccine clinics:

McDonald's Buena Park: 7861 Beach Blvd, Buena Park, California 90620

McDonald's Fullerton - Imperial Hwy: 205 Imperial Hwy Fullerton, California 92835

McDonald's Fullerton - Brookhurst: 1341 S. Brookhurst, Fullerton, California 92833

McDonald's Brea: 825 Imperial Hwy Brea, California 92821

McDonald's La Habra: 1400 S. Beach Blvd, La Habra, California 90631

McDonald's has not yet announced plans to expand this program. Still, there is a good chance Californians (and maybe even residents in other states) could see more McDonald's locations temporarily turned into vaccine clinics in the future. Get your shot and snag a bite to eat. It's a win-win.