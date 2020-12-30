You Can Get McDonald's Delivered for Free Through January 3

New year, same McDonald's-loving you. To celebrate the long-awaited arrival of 2021, McDonald's and Uber Eats have decided to save you a few bucks while you splurge on a hot meal this week.

Between Thursday, December 31, 2020, and Sunday, January 3, 2021, your McDonald's order may qualify for free delivery through Uber Eats.

Here's how to get the offer:

1. Start a McDonald's order in the Uber Eats app or on the Uber Eats website.

2. Add at least $20 worth of McFood to your cart.

3. Enter in your delivery address.

4. Complete checkout.

5. Relish in the fact that you've already (kind of) saved money in the new year.

It's not exactly free food, but if your household can pass the $20 minimum purchase threshold, it's still a nice deal. We'll take what we can get, right?

MORE: McDonald's Announces All-New 'McPlant' Burger & Upgraded Chicken Sandwich