McDonald's Is Handing Out Free Double Cheeseburgers on Wednesday

It feels like every day this month has been a Mariah Carey promotion at McDonald's at this point. Yet, I'm told this is only day number 10 of the ballyhoo.

McDonald's is in the midst of 12 straight days of discounts tied to Carey's favorite menu items. Each day features an item you can get for free if you spend just $1 in the McD's mobile app. On Wednesday, December 22, you can grab a free Double Cheeseburger when you make that $1 purchase. Just click into the deal on the app, and lunch is served.

Be sure you don't confuse a Double Cheeseburger with a McDouble, which was also given a day this month. The difference between them is huge. It... it looks like it's maybe just a single slice of cheese. The Double Cheeseburger has one more than the McDouble? Either way, that two-patty burger can be yours today.

If you're more of a breakfast person when it comes to fast food, just wait a day. The deal on December 23 will feature a Sausage Biscuit. Get that click-y finger ready.