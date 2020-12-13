McDonald’s Is Giving Out Free Double Cheeseburgers on Monday

‘Tis the season to get your hands on free food. Really. December has been a great month for free food, and it just got better thanks to the first of several holiday-themed deals from McDonald’s: free Double Cheeseburgers on Monday.

The offer is part of a long series of daily food giveaways from the fast food chain through December 24, each spotlighting a different beloved holiday character from pop culture. The Double Cheeseburger deal is in honor of The Griswolds from the National Lampoon’s Vacation movies. To get it, you just have to place an order of at least $1 (a drink will do the trick) via McDonald’s mobile app on December 14, according to a spokesperson.

Subsequent deals come with the same minimum order requirement, including the Abominable Snow Monster-themed deal on December 15 (free Big Mac), the Rudolph deal on December 18 (free fries), and the Buddy the Elf deal on December 20 (free Hotcakes)—to name a few from the long lineup of freebies. The free food feeding frenzy culminates with a free Chocolate Chip Cookie deal—you know, for Santa—on December 24.

Look, scoring a bunch of free food this month isn’t going to make 2020 much better, but hey, maybe it’ll make getting through these last few weeks a little easier.