News Hurry, McDonald’s Has Free Egg McMuffins on Wednesday Finally, a good reason to get out of bed.

Sometimes, a deal for free food is all the motivation you need to treat yourself. Likewise, sometimes a hot breakfast is all you need to drag yourself out of bed. Looks like you’re getting both on Wednesday, thanks to the latest in a series of food deals from McDonald’s for the holidays: free Egg McMuffins. The McFlurry maker is dishing deals on popular menu items every day through December 24, highlighting a beloved holiday character with each offer. Interestingly, Wednesday’s deal for free Egg McMuffins honors The Grinch, though we don’t really get the connection here. Free food is anything by Grinch-y, right?

All you have to do is place an order of $1 or more via the McDonald’s mobile app on December 16 and the complimentary breakfast sandwich is all yours, according to a spokesperson for the company. In other words, you can get a free Egg McMuffin just by ordering an inexpensive side or the coffee you’d probably order with the sandwich anyway. The $1 purchase requirement isn’t ideal, but it’s a low bar to clear. The free Egg McMuffins will only be available on December 16, but don’t sweat it if you can’t make it to your local Mickey D’s to partake. The chain is rounding out the week with a list of additional holiday character-themed deals, including free McDoubles dedicated to Die Hard’s John McClaine on December 17, free fries to celebrate Rudolph on December 18, and free McNuggets in honor of Gizmo on December 19. Each deal comes with that $1 purchase requirement and you have to order via the McDonald’s mobile app. Except, that is, for the final deal: free Chocolate Chip Cookies in honor of Santa on December 24—with no minimum order.

