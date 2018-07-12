McDonald's Is Giving Out Free French Fries Every Week for the Rest of the Year

If you hit the drive-through window only to hem and haw over whether you're just getting a burger or if you should throw some fries in the bag, this deal is for you.
Starting in July, McDonald's is offering free french fries every Friday through the end of the year. All you have to do is make a purchase of at least $1, and you'll be rolling in the crispy, salty starch sticks. (As long as you're capable of rolling in the number of fries that come in a medium order.)
The nation's second-best fast-food french fries can be attained by downloading the McDonald's mobile app and registering for a free account. The app has been loaded with all kinds of deals -- not dissimilar to the kind of deals you find on the Wendy's app -- that will help you make the most of your trip to the Golden Arches. Other deals include a free medium soda with a $1 purchase or free hash browns with the purchase of a breakfast sandwich.
Fortuitously, National French Fry Day falls on a Friday this year (fry day on a Friday?). That means you'll be able to celebrate the nation's favorite side dish with a free 340-calorie serving of fried potatoes.
