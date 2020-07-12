McDonald's Is Giving Out Totally Free Fries Today for National French Fry Day

National French Fry Day is Monday, July 13. It's swell to honor one of the top fast food side orders, but the day isn't doing its work unless some of the best fast food French fries are part of the celebration. Checkers and Rally's (ranked fifth on the Thrillist list) is going to part of the fun, and so is McDonald's (ranked second).

McDonald's has announced that you're getting a totally free medium order of French fries to celebrate the day. You don't have to buy anything at all to get the free fries. Though, you're only getting one free order per person. Sorry to crush your plans of eating nothing but free fries all day. (Though, you could probably get pretty close if you restaurant-hopped and gave over your entire day to the enterprise.)

To get those salty, delicious fries, you'll have to download the McDonald's mobile app. Inside the app, you'll be able to redeem the offer of free sliced potatoes through the Mobile Order and Pay function or by scanning a QR code at the drive-thru, counter, or kiosk at select locations.

The Mobile Order and Pay function is worth knowing whether or not you're taking advantage of this particular deal. It's one way to protect workers and yourself during the COVID-19 pandemic, reducing contact. Of course, you can help further protect workers by wearing a mask if you're going to get some food from any restaurant.

Celebrate the faux holiday with free fries for the side of your lunch or just allow this to be a day where the sides take center stage.