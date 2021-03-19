McDonald’s Is Giving First Time App Users Free Fries

Apps tend to fall into one of a few categories: the ones that came with the phone that you never use, the ones that came with the phone that you always use, the social ones, and the ones you downloaded for the sole purpose of getting a freebie and never opened again. If you haven’t downloaded McDonald’s app yet for that last reason, now is as good a time as any to do so.

Clown town is giving out free orders of large fries to first-time McDonald’s app users from now through the end of June. That’s two whole seasons from now, but why wait for free fries? All you have to do is download the app, and make sure to pick up plenty of ketchup packets.

If you’re already a McDonald’s app devotee, the chain still has a little something for you, too. You can get a free medium fries when you spend at least $1 on contact-free mobile orders. Most US franchise locations are presently open, although indoor seating availability and operating hours may vary. Check with your local franchise to be sure. And for those of us still quarantining, McDonald’s delivery orders hold up pretty well.