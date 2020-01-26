Everyone Gets Free McDonald's Fries If People Cry During the Grammys

It's a good day when you can nab a free order of the nation's second-best fast-food french fries. Well, January 27 could be a good day.
While you huddle around the Grammys broadcast cheering for Bon Iver or Lizzo, you might be winning yourself a free order of fries. The deal from Uber Eats is only going to be unlocked if at least three celebrities cry during the broadcast on January 26. Why crying and french fries (aside from the rhyming that allows the deal to be called "Fries for Cries")? Who knows, but you aren't likely to turn down the free fries because of the randomness.
Here's how it works: If three celebrities shed tears of joy on Sunday, McDelivery with Uber Eats will give everyone a free medium order of fries on Monday, January 27. Though, they'll only get tacked onto an order of at least $15. Even if you don't watch TV on Sunday, you can pop into the Uber Eats app on Monday to see if you're an accidental winner.
If you somehow can't get enough McDonald's, the chain is also offering a free 10-piece order of chicken nuggets the night of the Grammys (and also the Oscars in February) when you place a $15 order through Uber Eats. If a $15 order from McDonald's only almost fills you up, things are really turning in your favor here.
