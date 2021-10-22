This McDonald's Deal Gets You Free Fries and a Drink

The chicken sandwich has been the talk of the fast food industry for the past couple of years. Heck, we've tasted them, ranked them, and praised them. Now, we're telling you when there are some great food deals for them. The latest is McDonald's stellar deal where you can buy a chicken sandwich and get a drink and fries for free.

The new promotion is available exclusively through the chain's mobile app. Customers can grab a medium soft drink and medium fries with the purchase of McDonald's Crispy Chicken Sandwich. Luckily, the offer applies to the many varieties of the chain's chicken sandwich, including the Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and Spicy Deluxe Crispy Chicken Sandwich.

The offer can be used more than once, but only once a week. You can get your free fries and drink at participating locations nationwide through October 31, 2021.