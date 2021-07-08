McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Fries for Life on July 13

ICYMI, McDonald's is rolling out a new rewards program—one that will get you free food just for signing up—and to celebrate the official nationwide launch on July 13, the golden-arched fast food joint is celebrating with, naturally, more free food.

On Tuesday, all MyMcDonalds Rewards members can snag free fries as part of the chain's made-up "Fry Day." Of course, that isn't the only thing Micky D's has got up its sleeve for the celebration. The brand is also hosting its "World Famous Fan" contest that could win you 1 million rewards points or a lifetime supply of free fries—valued at $19,685.

"We’re eager to repay years of fandom by giving them what they love most about McDonald’s—our delicious food—for years to come,” McDonald's USA vice president of digital customer experience and media said in a statement, calling out McD's customers as the "best fans in the world who deserve to unlock perks for their loyalty.”

Here's how it works: To get your free fries, just download the McDonald's app, opt-in on the rewards, and add medium fries to your cart for free on July 13.

As for the free fries for life sweepstakes, you've got between July 13 and July 20 to tweet at @McDonalds with the hashtag #MyMcDonaldsFanContest and your two-letter state abbreviation (so, for example, #NY) and share what makes you the most loyal McD's fan. According to the chain, actual super fans will judge the contest and select its winners. You can check out the full rule breakdown online.

The lucky winner will snag two free medium fries per week for the next 50 years while 66 regional winners can cash in their 1 million rewards points in four deposits of 250,000 points spread out over two years. They'll also get $250 each, to cover taxes.