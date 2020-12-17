McDonald’s Has Free Fries on Friday

We’re almost there. With just two weeks left to go, 2020 is finally coming to a close. Thankfully, we have the holidays to distract us, but it turns out there are also a bunch of free food deals this month that’ll help us get through these last few days. The latest is a special, holiday-themed deal from McDonald’s on Friday for a free order of fries.

The crispy, salty treat is the latest in a series of deals from the fast food giant, each of which honors a beloved holiday character from pop culture. Friday’s deal for free fries honors Rudolph, and previous deals this week were dedicated to The Grinch, the Abominable Snow Monster, John McClaine, and The Griswolds.

To get the deal, all you have to do is place and order for at least $1 through the McDonald’s mobile app on December 18. That means you can get an order of fries for about the price of a drink, which you’d probably order with your food anyway. Yeah, it’s a pesky requirement, but it’s a pretty low bar to clear for some free food. All of the holiday deals at Mickey D’s come with this $1 purchase requirement—all but the last: free Chocolate Chip Cookies in honor of Santa on December 24.

If McDonald’s fries aren’t your thing, there are several more deals on the way. The fry deal will You can get free McNuggets in honor of Gizmo on December 19, free Hotcakes on December 20 in honor of Buddy the Elf, and many more. With all this free food lifting your spirits, it’ll be 2021 before you know it.