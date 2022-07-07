Grab a Free Happy Meal at Camp McDonald's on Friday

Camp McDonald's is not a real camp. You cannot send your children there for the week. But like a real camp, you're allowed to fall in love with your crush and sneak down to the lake after the counselors fall asleep. Also, the soft serve machine probably isn't working.

Though, that's kind of where the similarities end, strained as those might be already. Camp McDonald's is just a big promotional campaign from the familiar fast food chain. It's a series of merch drops, streamed concerts, and, of course, food deals spread throughout the rest of July. On July 8, that deal will feature a free Happy Meal.

Five days each week throughout Camp McDonald's will feature a unique discount with Thursdays set aside for merch drops and Sundays for live musical performances in its app.

All you have to do to get a free Happy Meal is purchase a combo meal. Then you'll be reveling in that free Happy Meal. You don't even have to be a kid. As an adult child, you'll still get the perks of that red box. Those perks, in some locations, include Thor: Love and Thunder toys. Lucky you. It's truly boom times for your mouth.