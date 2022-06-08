Get a Free Happy Meal From McDonald's Any Day in June

Fast food, by its nature, is ready quickly. If that's not fast enough for you since you have to go to the restaurant, you can get it even faster by ordering that drive-thru lunch for delivery. (At least, getting it fast is the idea before something goes wrong like your meal getting stuck on the wrong side of a parade.)

McDonald's and Grubhub are teaming up for delivery, and they are going to offer a little free food along the way. Order at least $15 worth of McDonald's through Grubhub, and you can add a free Happy Meal to the order any day in June. You don't even have to be a kid. You can just have a Happy Meal.

If it's been a bit since you've pried open one of those red boxes, you get an entrée choice of hamburger or chicken nuggets, as well as french fries, apple slices, and a drink choice of milk, chocolate milk, water, or apple juice.

Grubhub made a point of highlighting that bit about Happy Meal lovers not needing to be a kid. Anyone is eligible to snack on a Happy Meal. All you need to do, according to Grubhub, is select "a qualifying Happy Meal promotional item" from the menu before you go to the checkout. You can use it as evidence of your claim to being young at heart.