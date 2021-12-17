McDonald's Is Slinging Free Hotcakes Today

On the seventh day of Carey-mas, McDonald's gave to you... not swans. They're not even going form your food into the shape of a bird. They're leaning into this 12 days of Mariah Carey deals thing, but not so hard that they're bringing birds into the equation.

So, we're just on the other side of the mid-point of McDonald's 12 days of deals, which is all centered around the "All I Want Is for Christmas Is You" singer and her favorite drive-thru orders. If you've been following along, you may have grabbed a Cheeseburger yesterday or a six-piece order of Chicken McNuggets on December 16. Today, you should plan on breakfast because the food du jour on December 18 is Hotcakes.

The Hotcakes are yours if you spend at least $1 on the fast food chain's app. If breakfast out a window isn't your thing, tomorrow the Golden Arches will be slinging a McDouble gratis. Otherwise, there are advent calendar-style deals at Popeyes and buy-one-get-one-free burgers at Wendy's. There are all kinds of food you can get from a window today.