You Can Get a Free McDouble Burger at McDonald's Today

When so many things start with "Mc" it gets confusing. McNuggets. Ronald McDonald. McDouble. McLovin. McMuffin. McGriddle. McChicken. McFlurry. McCafé. Your high school crush McKenzie.

It's important to keep all of those straight because we're still in the midst of the 12 days of McDonald's deals, and there might be some confusion today. On December 19, you can get a free McDouble sandwich. One of the less repeated of those "Mc"Items. You don't want to be shocked when you get handed your McDouble at the drive-thru, and it's not what you expected.

It sounds facetious, but even the official description on the McDonald's website echoes the potential for confusion. "Wondering what the difference is between a McDouble and a Double Cheeseburger? A slice of cheese!" So, a Double Cheeseburger has two slices of cheese. A McDouble has one.

Anyhow, the Mcdouble is the deal du jour. If you spend at least $1 in the McDonald's app, you can get a McDouble for free. It's part of the string of Mariah Carey-induced deals taking place this month. Each day will bring a new deal. If you don't like this one, just wait until tomorrow.