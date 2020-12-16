McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McDoubles on Thursday

This time of year is all about gifts. And while you’re busy shopping for gifts for your loved ones, you should stop to enjoy a little bit of a gift for yourself: some free food. December has been full of it, and it looks like McDonald’s is adding to the feeding frenzy with a special holiday-themed deal for free McDoubles.

As part of a series of food deals for the holidays that runs through Christmas Eve, McDonald’s is serving up free McDouble cheeseburgers on Thursday, December 17. Following earlier deals honoring beloved holiday characters like The Grinch and The Griswolds this week, the McDouble offer is dedicated to Die Hard’s John McClaine. After all, Die Hard is definitely a Christmas movie.

To get the freebie, all you have to do is place an order for at least $1 via the McDonald’s mobile app and you’ll be able to throw in the McDouble for free. That means you can get the cheeseburger for about the price of a small side or a drink, which you may have been planning on ordering anyway. Yeah, it’s a bit of a pesky requirement, but it’s not a big hurdle.

You’ll have to meet the $1 minimum for all of the deals in the series, like like the free fries on December 18 dedicated to Rudolph, free McNuggets on December 19 dedicated to Gizmo, and free Hotcakes on December 20 honoring Buddy the Elf of Elf fame. All, that is, except the final one.

On December 24, McDonald’s is doing a giveaway fit for Santa himself: free Chocolate Chip Cookies. They come in packs of two or three—whatever you prefer—and no purchase is necessary. All you have to do is place your order through McDonald’s mobile app. Eat them all yourself or save some to put out for Santa.