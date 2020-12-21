McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McFlurries on Tuesday
The holidays are here, so you're gonna need to treat yourself.
The holidays are upon us. And it's safe to say we could all use whatever treats we can get our hands on to make it through and into 2021. Free food is an objectively good treat, and thankfully, December has been full of delicious deals for complimentary grub. Among the best offers is one for a free McFlurry at McDonald's on Tuesday.
The fast food giant is continuing its series of holiday-themed food deals with an any-size McFlurry giveaway on December 22. To get your mittens on the candy-filled dessert, just put together an order of at least $1 in the McDonald's mobile app and you'll be able to add the deal to your cart. Yeah, you've got to meet that minimum order requirement, but that shouldn't be a problem if you intend to get a Big Mac or some fries for your main course (of course you are).
McDonald's is dedicating the deal to Frosty the Snowman. Previous deals in the series have honored the likes of Buddy the Elf, Rudolph, and even the Abominable Snow Monster. The free food frenzy culminates with a promotion specifically for Santa on Christmas Eve: free Chocolate Chip Cookies. That's the one deal of the series that doesn't come with the $1 minimum order requirement, according to a press release from the chain. More reason to eat it up.
