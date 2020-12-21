McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McFlurries on Tuesday

The holidays are upon us. And it's safe to say we could all use whatever treats we can get our hands on to make it through and into 2021. Free food is an objectively good treat, and thankfully, December has been full of delicious deals for complimentary grub. Among the best offers is one for a free McFlurry at McDonald's on Tuesday.

The fast food giant is continuing its series of holiday-themed food deals with an any-size McFlurry giveaway on December 22. To get your mittens on the candy-filled dessert, just put together an order of at least $1 in the McDonald's mobile app and you'll be able to add the deal to your cart. Yeah, you've got to meet that minimum order requirement, but that shouldn't be a problem if you intend to get a Big Mac or some fries for your main course (of course you are).