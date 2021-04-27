McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McFlurries to Apologize for Their Weird Spoons

Picture, if you will, a McFlurry. Its density is suspended somewhere between soft-serve ice cream and a milkshake, its thickness veering just far enough toward the former to require a spoon, rather than a straw. So McDonald’s, which first brought the dessert to market in 1997, went ahead and paired it with a spoon that looks like a straw, but does not perform a straw’s primary function, which is to suck.

Although the reason behind this fake out design has been known for years (the spoon attaches to the McFlurry machine and acts as a mixer), McDonald’s is now making a mini mea culpa via free frozen treats.

“Our McFlurry spoon is ~misunderstood~ and every true McDonald's fan understands the struggle of confusing it for a straw. While we can't change the iconic hollow spoon (a key piece of the mixing process), we can help ease the sting of your facepalm upon figuring out how to use it,” an announcement reads. “How? We're giving everyone who has ever even thought the spoon was a straw... so yeah, everyone... a FREE regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry on May 4 at participating McDonald's.”

To score the freebie, scan the offer code in the McDonald’s app and pick up your McFlurry from the closest location. No additional purchase is required for the May 4 offer. On top of that, you can get a free regular size Caramel Brownie McFlurry when you spend $15 or more on Uber Eats McDonald’s orders placed from May 3-9.

“Consider it our way of making that salty moment of confusion just a little sweeter,” the announcement reads.