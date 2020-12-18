McDonald's Is Giving Out Free 6-Piece McNuggets on Saturday

The last thing you want to do after a long week of working, cooking, and adulting is more cooking. Fortunately, December has been bursting with deals for free food, including a series of holiday-themed giveaways from McDonald’s. The McFlurry maker’s latest offering? Free six-piece orders of McNuggets on Saturday.

To get the deal, just put together an order of at least $1 in the McDonald’s mobile app, and you’ll be able to add a six-piece McNuggets for free, according to the chain. Yeah, the pesky minimum order sort of detracts from the freeness of the offer, but it’s a pretty low bar to clear. You can easily get to $1 by ordering the fountain drink you were probably planning on ordering with your food anyway. Or maybe a small fries.

Each daily deal at McDonald’s honors a beloved holiday character from pop culture. This one is dedicated to Gizmo of Gremlins fame. The final deal of the series, which is a tribute to Santa, will get you free Chocolate Chip Cookies on December 24. There’s no minimum order requirement to get your hands on the sweets. All you have to do is order via the mobile app.

No worries about eating your McNuggets after midnight, but keep in mind that McDonald’s free six-piece deal will only be around on December 19. Next up after that: free Hotcakes on December 20 in honor of Buddy the Elf.