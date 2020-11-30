McDonald’s Is Giving Out Free McRibs. Here’s How to Get One.

The elusive McRib is officially back at McDonalds’ nationwide on December 2 and you can get your hands on one of the saucy sandwiches for free. The fast food giant is handing out McRibs for free, but there’s a pretty big catch: You have to get rid of your “quarantine beard” and show off your freshly shaven or already “baby-smooth” face.

Don’t worry about deciding between your No Shave November beard and a free McRib. This deal kicks off on November 30. Oh, and if you can’t grow a beard or a mustache, fear not. McDonald’s wants you to get in on the deal by snapping a picture of your smooth face on Twitter or Instagram to be entered into the giveaway, according to a spokesperson for the chain.

As the company explains in a press release, “Beard or no beard, prepare for the McRib with a shave—or even a facial mask—because anyone can participate, from your brother to your mother, sister-in-law or cousin’s roommate.”