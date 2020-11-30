McDonald’s Is Giving Out Free McRibs. Here’s How to Get One.
How far are you willing to go for a free McRib?
The elusive McRib is officially back at McDonalds’ nationwide on December 2 and you can get your hands on one of the saucy sandwiches for free. The fast food giant is handing out McRibs for free, but there’s a pretty big catch: You have to get rid of your “quarantine beard” and show off your freshly shaven or already “baby-smooth” face.
Don’t worry about deciding between your No Shave November beard and a free McRib. This deal kicks off on November 30. Oh, and if you can’t grow a beard or a mustache, fear not. McDonald’s wants you to get in on the deal by snapping a picture of your smooth face on Twitter or Instagram to be entered into the giveaway, according to a spokesperson for the chain.
As the company explains in a press release, “Beard or no beard, prepare for the McRib with a shave—or even a facial mask—because anyone can participate, from your brother to your mother, sister-in-law or cousin’s roommate.”
To get your picture noticed, you’ll have to use the hashtag #Shave4McRibSweepstakes and tag @mcdonalds, too. The first 10,000 participants will be sent a code for a free McRib that you don’t even have to leave the house to get. The code works exclusively on McDelivery with Uber Eats, so the free McRib will come to you.
Whether you did or didn’t participate in No Shave November this year, you can do one final act to benefit the cause and cover lunch at the same time. On December 2, all proceeds from McRib sales will help support a donation from McDonald’s to the charity’s cancer initiatives. A good deed and an even better reward. You can’t ask for much more.
