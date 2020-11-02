McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Muffins, Cinnamon Rolls & Fritters Every Day This Week

McDonald's is slinging some new bakery items for that morning commute from your bedroom to your basement office. Okay, it's not the most exciting week/month/year for discovering new food in a drive-thru window on the way to work, but the Golden Arches do have an offer that might make it feel a little more fun.

To introduce the world to its new Apple Fritter, Blueberry Muffin, and Cinnamon Roll—the first bakery items to be added to the core menu in eight years—it's giving them all out for free (with a small purchase, of course). Better yet, you can snag that deal every day for an entire week.

Swing through a participating McD's drive-thru and use the mobile app to get any one of those items for free with the purchase of any size Premium Roast Coffee or Iced McCafé Coffee. You'll be able to do that daily from November 3-9.

Who knows what the coming days are going to look like, but at least you can start your Election Day with a tiny little win.