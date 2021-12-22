McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Sausage Biscuits Today

Mariah Carey and McDonald's have been celebrating the holiday season with free food (and royalties from "All I Want for Christmas Is You"). Today is the penultimate day of the 12-day run of deals, a veritable advent calendar loaded with burgers and nuggets and breakfast biscuits. All the free shirts with pictures of Carey eating burgers are gone. The big lunch entrées have been consumed. What's left is a pile o' cookies on Christmas Eve and a breakfast deal the day before.

This offer on December 23 can land you a free Sausage Biscuit. Just like every other day of this promotion, you just have to spend at least $1 through the mobile app. Then, breakfast is in the bag.

It's the same deal on Christmas Eve, more or less. Spend that dollar in the app, and you'll get a free order of Chocolate Chip Cookies.

If you're craving more fast food discounts before 2021 becomes 2022, there are always more deals. Wendy's is offering a pair of offers that feature free food every week through the end of the year.