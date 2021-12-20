McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McMuffins & Mariah Carey T-Shirts for Breakfast

It's December 21, which means it is the second merch day of McDonald's 12 days of Mariah Carey deals has arrived. Each of the 12 days features a free food item when you spend at least $1 through the McDonald's app. Just two of those 12 days can potentially include some Carey garb with your meal.

The main attraction on December 21 is a Sausage McMuffin with Egg. You can grab one for free when you spend $1 in the app. Additionally, if you're "one of the first approximately 10,000 people" to order the December 21 meal, according to McDonald's, you'll also be able to grab a Mariah shirt.

The first merch drop included a beanie with the singer's signature. The one on December 21 features a vintage-appearing t-shirt with a photo of Carey eating a Cheeseburger with extra pickles.

If waking up early to get fast food so you can grab a t-shirt isn't your jam, you can grab lunch with the deal tomorrow. The freebie on December 22 is a Double Cheeseburger. It, however, does not automatically come with extra pickles. Sorry.