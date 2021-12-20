McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McMuffins & Mariah Carey T-Shirts for Breakfast
McDonald's is offering you the chance to start the day with a free McMuffin and T-shirt on December 21.
It's December 21, which means it is the second merch day of McDonald's 12 days of Mariah Carey deals has arrived. Each of the 12 days features a free food item when you spend at least $1 through the McDonald's app. Just two of those 12 days can potentially include some Carey garb with your meal.
The main attraction on December 21 is a Sausage McMuffin with Egg. You can grab one for free when you spend $1 in the app. Additionally, if you're "one of the first approximately 10,000 people" to order the December 21 meal, according to McDonald's, you'll also be able to grab a Mariah shirt.
The first merch drop included a beanie with the singer's signature. The one on December 21 features a vintage-appearing t-shirt with a photo of Carey eating a Cheeseburger with extra pickles.
If waking up early to get fast food so you can grab a t-shirt isn't your jam, you can grab lunch with the deal tomorrow. The freebie on December 22 is a Double Cheeseburger. It, however, does not automatically come with extra pickles. Sorry.
Want more food deals?
Here's our huuuuuuuge running list of all the free food you can get right now, as well as the best pizza deals, reward programs, birthday freebies, gift card offers, food delivery offers, alcohol delivery deals, and perks for getting your vaccination against COVID-19. If you want a little more than, say a free taco, we also have you covered with a long list of meals you can get at fast food chains under $5. You're welcome.