McDonald's French Fries Were Just Linked to Possible Cure for Baldness

While toupees have been the true bedrock of comedy since their invention, being bald isn't always a great time. Humanity has tried all kinds of smelly ointments and funny hats to address this misfortune, but the solution may have been hiding right in our greasy hands: inside McDonald's fryer oil and in our most beloved French fries.
That's partially according to a paper published in the journal Biomaterials and authored by Professor Junji Fukuda of Yokohama National University. The paper outlined a new method for the mass preparation of hair follicle germs -- HFGs -- that "may lead to a new treatment for hair loss," according to a report by Inc. The method relies on a chemical called dimethylpolysiloxane (DMPS), which -- and as an informed consumer, you already know this -- is used in McDonald's cooking oil.
Granted, you may have missed that fact since the ingredient is listed in fine print at the bottom of McDonald's website in this sentence: "Our fried menu items are cooked in a vegetable oil blend with citric acid added as a processing aid and dimethylpolysiloxane to reduce oil splatter when cooking."
As the Inc. report points out, this chemical is "a kind of silicone that is the main ingredient in the popular children's toy, Silly Putty. Oh, and caulks, adhesives, aquarium sealant, breast implants, and cosmetics." It's understandable that McDonald's hasn't been trumpeting its presence from atop the Golden Arches.
But it might be a miracle drug, so good thing we've been eating the Silly Putty chemical.
