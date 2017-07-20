McDonald's Is Giving Away Lots of Free Stuff Next Week

If you're a diehard McDonald's fan and have been holding out on refreshing your wardrobe, you may be in for quite the treat next week. That's because the burger behemoth is planning to give away tons of Mickey D's-branded merchandise, including everything from Big Mac Onesies, to Egg McMuffin Sweatshirts, and even Burger & Fries Blankets. Are you lovin' it?
To celebrate the kickoff of its "McDelivery" service -- a big global partnership with UberEATS that will allow customers to have Big Macs and everything else on the menu delivered right to their door morning, noon, and night -- the brand is giving away a bunch of branded apparel and accessories to customers who place orders using the service on July 26. Depending on availability, you'll have your pick of five different items: a Big Mac onesie, a picnic blanket patterned with photos of burgers and fries, a pillowcase set featuring close-up shots of a Big Mac, black athletic sandals emblazoned with the words "World Famous," and a similarly messaged black sweatsuit.
The promotion will be only be available in participating locations, so check in on July 25, when they unveil the list of world cities where the collection will be making an appearance. Also, since supplies are limited, you'd be wise to get in on the action early -- maybe put in an order for a piping hot McGriddle combo first thing in the morning?
If you miss out on snagging any McDelivery merch, you may not be totally out of luck. The company promises it'll also be surprising thousands of fans around the world with special deliveries and "other fun McDonald's moments," which hopefully aren't home visitations from Ronald, because let's face it, that guy is terrifying and should not know where you live.
h/t Delish
