McDonald's Is Bringing Back a Beloved Bakery Item

If donuts have always been more than a morning thing for you, you're in luck. McDonald's is bringing back its Glazed Pull Apart Donut, and it will be available to fans for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

The returned Glazed Pull Apart Donut features a cluster of seven light and airy pull-apart donuts coated in a sweet glaze. The incredibly shareable sweet treat can be enjoyed on its own or paired with a McCafé beverage.

Fans of the pull-apart creation will be able to enjoy the donut all day and can currently find the menu item at participating locations.