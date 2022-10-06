McDonald's Is Bringing Back Its Iconic Halloween Pails

McDonald's is serving up a little slice of nostalgia this Halloween season. That's right; its famous Halloween pails are coming back for the first time in six years.

The McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin pails are returning to restaurants across the country from Tuesday, October 18 through Monday, October 31. The pails are available with any Happy Meal purchase, and McDonald's is even promoting innovative ways to reuse them on TikTok.

McDonald's first introduced Its famous pails in 1986, but they haven't been available at restaurants since 2016. It's not the brand's only Happy Meal innovation this month. The chain is also offering a Happy Meal for adults in collaboration with streetwear brand Cactus Plant Flea Market.

The Halloween pails are only available while supplies last, so if you want to get one, make sure you swing by starting on October 18.