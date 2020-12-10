McDonald's Happy Meals Might Be More Expensive Next Year

It doesn't matter whether you're three or 33, the McDonald's Happy Meal is just a good deal. You can load up on fries, chicken nugs, and get a timely little toy momento for a few bucks. Or at least, you could. Past tense.

The golden-arched fast food joint is likely raising prices on its Happy Meals in the new year. Following a two-decade-long deal, McDonald's will no longer subsidize the price of toys for franchisees, which means most locations will be forced to raise prices—at least a little.

McDonald's had previously issued a $300-a-month stipend for 14,000 US restaurants, dubbed the "Happy Meal Rent & Service Fee," to help manage the extra cost, according to an internal message from the company and obtained by CNN Business. Ultimately, Micky D's felt it was "no longer fueling growth in the way it once was," but not without its backlash. A collective of the McDonald's franchises, known as the National Owners Association, said it "does not support, nor did we endorse" the decision to nix the subsidy.